No industrial development in YSR Congress-led Andhra Pradesh government: Congress

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the meeting, he said with no industrial development in the State and the existing units closing their shop, unemployment was on the rise.

Published: 05th June 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The two-day State-level Chintan Shivir of Congress commenced at Indira Bhavan here on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Sake Sailajanath called upon cadres to strive to dethrone the BJP government at the Centre and the YSRC regime in the State as they are becoming more 'atrocious' day-by-day.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the meeting, he said with no industrial development in the State and the existing units closing their shop, unemployment was on the rise. "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever they meet, they confine themselves to photo sessions and nothing worthwhile for the State emerges from their meetings," the APCC chief quipped

"All we hear the names of Ambani and Adani, be it in the State and or at the Centre, indicating every service is for corporate giants and not for common man. If not for Congress introducing MGNREGA, the situation of common man would have been even worse," he said.

Sailajanath sought to know what the YSRC Bus Yatra had achieved. Jagan's Davos trip also did not get any huge investments. 

