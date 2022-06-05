YSR Congress MP Nandigam Suresh differs with intellectuals' view on Amaravati capital development

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Development of Amaravati capital region came to the fore once again with the likes of Prof Haragopal, Prof Kodandaram and others attending a meet on development of the region on the occasion of the agitation for Amaravati as the sole capital reaching 900th day on Saturday.

While the speakers at the meet found fault with the government for not adhering to the High Court directions on Amaravati region development, YSR Congress MP Nandigam Suresh hit back at the speakers at the meet for taking the side of realtors.

Speaking at the meet 'High Court verdict on Amaravati - Government’s Attitude' on Saturday, intellectuals and civil rights activists flayed the government for not following the High Court verdict on development of the capital region.

The speakers pointed out that the by giving the verdict to develop Amaravati, the HC had provided an opportunity to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rectify his 'misdeeds'.

Urging the State government to develop Amaravati with the support of the Centre with whom the government has cordial relations, they sought to know as to how the development of the region can be linked to a particular caste.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder Prof Kodandaram questioned as to how the government can divide a capital in the name of decentralised development. Hitting back, Suresh reiterated that the State government is committed to equally developing all regions through decentralisation.

"How could the intellectuals support the protest being staged by the coterie of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, which is a ploy to safeguard the real estate business in Amaravati in the guise of farmers' cause?" he asked.

Speaking to the media, the MP said Amaravati farmers' agitation is being led by real estate agents of TDP to protect their ill-gotten properties by demanding Amaravati as the sole capital and questioned how could intellectuals like Prof Kodandaram and Prof Haragopal support it and reminded that Prof Haragopal had opposed the land pooling system of Naidu in the past.

He reminded that Naidu moved the court saying that there would be demographic imbalance if house sites were distributed to the poor and weaker sections in Amaravati. The MP said no farmer in Amaravati region had faced loss due to the State government’s decision except 'benamis' of Naidu.