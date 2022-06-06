‘AP benefitted from Central schemes’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the eight-year governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has marked the beginning of an era of development in Navbharat (new India), BJP political feedback pramukh Lanka Dinakar said Andhra Pradesh has benefitted from all the flagship schemes of the Centre.

The Centre has released Rs 21,000 crore for the 11th phase of assistance to more than 10 crore farmers (Rs 2,000 per farmer) through the Kisan Samman Yojana as input cost recently. He termed historic the assistance under the PM CARES for more than 4,000 orphaned children across the county, whose parents died due to Covid-19. “A total of 351 orphaned children from AP have benefitted under the scheme,’’ Dinakar said.He said Rs 48,250 crore was disbursed by the Centre to AP in the last eight years under the MGNREGS.