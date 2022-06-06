Brace for power shortage in July-Aug: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the country is expecting another phase of power shortage in the July-August period, the State power utilities should formulate a concrete plan to address the challenges and continue to ensure 24x7 quality and reliable power supply, said Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. The minister advised power utilities to focus on works related to the enhancement of green energy production, which can prove to be an effective alternative to thermal power.

Speaking to discom officials during a tele-conference on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday, the minister said uncertainty still looms on the availability of coal stocks at thermal stations as the onset of southwest monsoon may hamper mining and transportation of coal. “Thermal plants are unable to address even a minor spike in power demand due to a severe shortage of coal across the country. At the same time, it is predicted that the country may see a peak power demand of 214 GW in August as per the report of Central Electricity Authority (CEA). If the thermal stations fail to increase the coal stock before monsoon, the country may face anther power shortage in July-August this year as per a report of an independent research organisation , ” the minister forewarned.

Even as India had the capacity to mine over 1,500 million tons of coal last year, the total production was only 777 million tons. The Union Ministry of Power has recently communicated to states that coal transportation need to be improved for the next two years and also advised them to import 10% of the sedimentary rock out of the t o t a l coal utilisation. “It will be a challenge for AP power utilities to procure coal and ensure reliable power supply to consumers as the country is heading towards another power shortage in July-August. The utilities should put all out efforts to be ready to address this challenge at any cost and reach the expectations of the state government and electrici ty consumers.”

While praising the efforts of APGENCO for taking early steps to obtain imported coal to enhance thermal generation, the energy minister said the government is ready to bear any amount excess expenditure to ensure 24x7 power supply. APGENCO & AP Power Development Corporation Ltd (APPDCL) took early steps to import 31 lakh tons of coal and issued tenders. Coal India has, also, proposed to supply coal to Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, the State government is focusing on green energy investments with an objective of making the State a hub for green energy.

During the recent World Economic Forum meet at Davos, the State government had signed MoUs for green energy projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crores. The minister said that one of the largest integrated renewable energy storage project in the world, with a capacity of 5,230 MW, is being implemented at Kurnool district which will play a pivotal role in attaining energy security and enable global energy transition. The State has also accelerated its efforts to speed up construction of 29 pumped storage hydropower (PSP) projects with a capacity of 33,240 MW in a phased manner.