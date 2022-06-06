Farm machinery on rent: CM to launch Yantra Seva 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the distribution of tractors, combined harvesters and other farm machinery under the YSR Yantra Seva (farm mechanisation) to the farmers on June 7. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the programme and distribute the farm machinery to the beneficiaries (farmers’ groups) at a mega mela to be organised in Guntur. The Chief Minister will credit Rs 175.61 crore in the accounts of 5,262 farmers as subsidy under the scheme. For RBK and Cluster level custom hiring centres, a total of 3,800 tractors and 320 combine harvesters will be provided.

The objective of YSR Yantra Seva is to help the farmers reduce farm inputs, in view of the increasing cost of farm labour, and at the same time encourage them to adopt modern methods of farming for less investment and more yield.Adopting farm mechanisation from sowing seeds to harvesting crops will reduce the cost and burden on the farmers. As the farmers on their own cannot procure the costly farm equipment, they can rent the equipment through custom hire centres and RBKs across the State.

For the very purpose, at the cost of Rs 2,106 crore, at RBK level, 10,750 YSR Yantra Seva centres (custom hiring centres) are being established and each centre will have Rs 15 lakh- worth farm machinery. In the 20 districts, where paddy is cultivated more, 1,615 cluster-level YSR Yantra Seva centres will be set up, which will have Rs 25 lakh worth combined harvesters.

The YSRC government, which believes that the State will prosper when the farmers prosper, has introduced a plethora of schemes including YSR Rythu Bharosa, under which each farmer is being provided Rs 13,500 every year in three instalments. Further farm equipment is being provided to them under 40 percent subsidy and 50 percent of the cost as loan through District Co-operative Central Banks (DCCBs).

For subsidy under YSR Yantra Seva, Rs 806 crore was allocated. During the mega mela, besides tractors, accessory equipment like bumper, three point linkage and H bar will also be provided free of cost. For combine harvest, a truck, one year free servicing and free training for operators will be facilitated. Further, for spraying pesticides, drone services will be made available through RBKs in 2,000 villages this year.

