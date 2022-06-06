STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP to avoid split in anti-YSRC votes 

Janasena party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has stressed the need of dethroning the YSRC to protect the interests of the State.

Published: 06th June 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Janasena party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has stressed the need of dethroning the YSRC to protect the interests of the State. He said in the last three years, people of the State have been subjected to various problems, though they had given a good mandate to the ruling party. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Tenali on Sunday, he said the defeat of YSRC only will bring peace and prosperity to the State and for this very purpose, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has been emphasising that there should not be a split in anti-YSRC votes. “If people are of one mind, toppling the government is not an issue,” he observed. 

Nadendal said contrary to the claims of the government, not everyone is receiving benefits with a push of a button by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “On one pretext or another, pensions are being cut, more so that of  senior citizens. Recently, citing her son has purchased AC, the social welfare pension of an elderly woman was stopped,” he pointed out and said it is not a one-off incident.

Nadendla said in the last three years, there has been no progress, no proper roads and people are suffering as evident from increasing number of suicides of tenant farmers. On the other hand,  Telangana is prospering, he claimed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadendla Manohar Janasena party YSRC
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp