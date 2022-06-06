JSP to avoid split in anti-YSRC votes 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Janasena party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has stressed the need of dethroning the YSRC to protect the interests of the State. He said in the last three years, people of the State have been subjected to various problems, though they had given a good mandate to the ruling party.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tenali on Sunday, he said the defeat of YSRC only will bring peace and prosperity to the State and for this very purpose, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has been emphasising that there should not be a split in anti-YSRC votes. “If people are of one mind, toppling the government is not an issue,” he observed.

Nadendal said contrary to the claims of the government, not everyone is receiving benefits with a push of a button by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “On one pretext or another, pensions are being cut, more so that of senior citizens. Recently, citing her son has purchased AC, the social welfare pension of an elderly woman was stopped,” he pointed out and said it is not a one-off incident.

Nadendla said in the last three years, there has been no progress, no proper roads and people are suffering as evident from increasing number of suicides of tenant farmers. On the other hand, Telangana is prospering, he claimed.