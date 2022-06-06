Panchagavyadhivasam held at Amaravati temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Maha Samprokshanam festivities of the newly constructed Sri Temple of Venkateswara at Amaravati, the Agamic ritual of Panchagavyadhivasam was performed with religious fervour on Sunday.

In connection with this fete, traditional rituals such as Punyahavachanam, Raksha bandhanam, Akalmasha Homam and Akshi Mochanam were performed.

Abhishekam to the Vigraha was performed with milk, curd, ghee, cow dung, urine was performed, followed by Agni Pratista, Kalasha Sthapana in the evening. Later, Kumbha Aradhana and Ukta Homa were conducted.

Chief Archaka of Srivari Temple Venugopala Dikshitulu, Vaikhanasa Agama Advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, DyEO Gunabhushana Reddy, Chief of Dharmic Projects of TTD Vijayasaradhi were also present.