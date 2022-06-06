YSRC has upper hand in Atmakur, BJP trying hard to give tough fight

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: While the ruling YSRC is confident of winning the June 23 Atmakur Assembly by-election, the BJP is trying to give a tough fight.Leaving no stones unturned, the YSRC has appointed ministers for each mandal in Atmakur constituency for monitoring the election campaign. BJP leaders, with the support of Jana Sena leaders, have also started the campaign in the segment.

The bypoll is necessitated with the sudden demise of minister and sitting MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy. YSRC candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy has been getting good response from the public during his election campaigns. He has been interacting with party cadres and people and seeking their support to “fulfil the dreams of Goutham Reddy”.

“People irrespective of party lines have been getting benefits of the welfare schemes being implemented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. My brother Goutham Reddy has strived hard for the development of the region. I am getting a good response from the public across the segment during my campaigns. It gives me encouragement to move forward. In fact, elections are not new to my family, which has been involved in politics for more than 30 years. I will assure people to continue the pending projects for the development of the region and create employment opportunities for youth. I will try to resolve all the issues being brought by people,” said Vikram Reddy.

The YSRC has deputed ministers for all mandals in the constituency including Atmakur, Ananthasagaram, Anumasamudram Peta, Marripadu, Chejarala and Sangam. Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, senior leaders Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy are closely monitoring the election campaign for getting a maximum number of votes.The party leaders set a target of at least 1 lakh majority in the bypoll to show its might once again in the district.

In fact, the erstwhile Nellore district is a YSRC stronghold. The party has bagged all the 10 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats in the 2019 elections. It bagged seven out of 10 Assembly seats and 2 Lok Sabha seats in Nellore district in the 2014 elections. With the Opposition TDP not contesting the by-election, the BJP has been eyeing more votes. The party has announced Bharat Kumar as its candidate for the bypoll.

It may be noted that, BJP has given a tough fight and lost the Atmakur seat by only 89 votes in the 1985 polls. “This is high time for the people to express their resentment against the State government,” Bharat Kumar said and exuded confidence of winning the hearts of voters.