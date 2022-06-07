CM Jagan Mohan Reddy apprises Governor of development in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor about various welfare schemes being implemented by the State government for the benefit of weaker sections.

He invited the Governor to participate in Maha Samprokshanam of the newly constructed Sri Venkateswara temple in Amaravati at a cost of `40 crore. He also discussed the monsoon session of the Assembly to be convened soon and important Bills to be placed before the House for approval.

The Chief Minister and his wife felicitated the Governor and his wife. Talasila Raghuram, MLC and Programme Coordinator, Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada Central MLA, NTR District Collector Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata and other officials were also present on the occasion.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival at the Raj Bhavan.