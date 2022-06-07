CM Reddy to launch ‘Haritha Nagaralu’ in urban local bodies today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu (Phase-I) programme in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) at the Jindal waste management plant in Kondaveedu village of Edlapadu mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday. As per the desire of the Chief Minister to create a pleasant atmosphere in ULBs by taking up greening and beautification of central medians and roadsides, the Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation (APG&BC) has developed the ULB-wise designs under the guidance of Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) and CDMA.

A total of 54 varieties of plants, which are scientifically chosen, will be planted under the programme. Workshops are conducted for municipal commissioners of ULBs and ULB-wise Greening and Beautification Action Plans are prepared. A total of 45 ULBs with 2,04,20,981 (2011 census) population are covered in the first phase of the programme with an outlay of `78.84 crore (General Funds of ULBs `45.26 crore, the 15th Finance Commission funds of `28.84 crore and CSR funds of `7.73 crore).

A total of 224 km length of Central Median plantation and shrubs and 1,276.46 km length of avenue plantation will be provided under the programme. A total of 44,804 plants and 2,24,020 sqm of shrubs in Central Medians and 2,54,678 plants on roadside (Avenue) will be planted. For the citizens of 45ULBs, 14,78,532 sqm of green cover from the Central Median plantation and 1,62,99,392 sqm green cover from avenue plants will be provided.

Thus Haritha Nagaralu will provide 0.87 sqm per capita green cover in the ULBs. Green City Challenge is thrown to the 45 ULBs for efficient execution and sustainability of Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu. Top 10 ULBs will be awarded a prize money of `10 crore (`1 crore to each ULB).