STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Reddy to launch ‘Haritha Nagaralu’ in urban local bodies today

A total of 224 km length of Central Median plantation and shrubs and 1,276.46 km length of avenue plantation will be provided under the programme. 

Published: 07th June 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (File Photo)

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu (Phase-I) programme in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) at the Jindal waste management plant in Kondaveedu village of Edlapadu mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday. As per the desire of the Chief Minister to create a pleasant atmosphere in ULBs by taking up greening and beautification of central medians and roadsides, the Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation (APG&BC) has developed the ULB-wise designs under the guidance of Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) and CDMA. 

A total of 54 varieties of plants, which are scientifically chosen, will be planted under the programme. Workshops are conducted for municipal commissioners of ULBs and ULB-wise Greening and Beautification Action Plans are prepared. A total of 45 ULBs with 2,04,20,981 (2011 census) population are covered in the first phase of the programme with an outlay of `78.84 crore (General Funds of ULBs `45.26 crore, the 15th Finance Commission funds of `28.84 crore and CSR funds of `7.73 crore).

A total of 224 km length of Central Median plantation and shrubs and 1,276.46 km length of avenue plantation will be provided under the programme. A total of 44,804 plants and 2,24,020 sqm of shrubs in Central Medians and 2,54,678 plants on roadside (Avenue) will be planted. For the citizens of 45ULBs, 14,78,532 sqm of green cover from the Central Median plantation and 1,62,99,392 sqm green cover from avenue plants will be provided. 

Thus Haritha Nagaralu will provide 0.87 sqm per capita green cover in the ULBs. Green City Challenge is thrown to the 45 ULBs for efficient execution and sustainability of Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu. Top 10 ULBs will be awarded a prize money of `10 crore (`1 crore to each ULB). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haritha Nagaralu ULB Central Median plantation
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp