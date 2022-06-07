STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams gets one-month plastic waste in four days

The health officer said surprise inspections would be carried out at business establishments starting next week.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  A total of 1.5 tonnes of plastic was seized from devotees at Tirumala in the first four days after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) imposed a total ban on plastic starting June 1.
Officials said, single-use plastic bottles, polythene bags accounted for the majority of the seized goods.
Speaking to TNIE, TTD Health Officer Dr Sridevi said, “Usually, such quantity of plastic waste is generated in a month on the hill.” 

Elaborating, the official  said, “As per our estimates, before the ban, 50-60 kg plastic waste was collected per day, which sums up to 1.5 to 1.8 tonnes in a month.”The TTD is planning to replace plastic packaging for dairy products with tetra packs, said Dr Sridevi, adding that discussions for the same are underway with dairy manufacturing firms. She warned owners of eateries and shops of cancelling their licenses, if they are found to be using any kind of plastic. The health officer said surprise inspections would be carried out at business establishments starting next week.

