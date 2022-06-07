TTD gets Rs 10 crore donations from Tamil Nadu devotees, companies

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) received a record Rs 10 crore as donations in a single day on Monday. All the donations were made by individuals and firms from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. According to the TTD, Rs 7 crore was donated by Gopal Bala Krishnan from Tirunelveli, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara.

He donated Rs 1 crore each to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust, Balaji Institute of Surgery Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD), Sri Venkateswara Veda Parirakshana Trust, Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust, Sri Venkateswara Sarva Sreyas Trust and Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

A-Star Testing and Inspection Private Limited donated Rs 1 crore to Sri Venkateswara Vidyadana Trust. Balakrishna Fuel Station made Rs 1 crore donation to Sri Venkateswara Aalayala Nirmanam Trust. Sea-Hub Inspection Services donated Rs 1 crore to Sri Venkateswara Heritage Preservation Trust of TTD. The donors handed over DDs for the sum to TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy at his camp office in Tirumala.

ADC to develop greenery at Sri Venkateswara temple

Vijayawada: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Greenery Section Head JV Subba Reddy on Monday gave a detailed presentation to TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on greenery works to be taken at Sri Venkateswara temple in Venkatachalam village of capital region Amaravati. Subba Reddy informed Dharma Reddy that ADC nursery is located very close to the temple and there are many varieties of sacred plants. A variety of flowers used in daily rituals of temples are also available at the nursery. The ADC will develop greenery and a park in the empty space of temple land and create a pleasant atmosphere, he said. The EO urged the ADC to start greenery works on the temple premises after June 9.