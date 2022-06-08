Aarogyasri preceded Ayushman Bharat: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the claim of BJP chief JP Nadda that the Aarogyasri scheme in AP was a renamed version of Ayushman Bharat, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy reminded the BJP that Aarogyasri was launched by former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Ayushman Bharat was introduced later after the NDA came to power at the Centre.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, the scheme was revived and strengthened by bringing more number of procedures under its ambit and made more people eligible for it by extending the income limit to `5 lakh, thus covering a large portion of the State population.

“Every State has its own schemes and States cannot just depend on what little the Centre gives. For that matter, the neighbouring Karnataka ruled by BJP does not have such scheme. The Centre’s claims that it is giving funds to the State is ridiculous. In a federal system, be it BJP or any other party in the government at the Centre is supposed to give funds to the State. Using Central funds for the schemes is the right of the State,” he said, advising those making such arguments to take note of it.

On BJP chief’s statement that it is providing schemes to two crore people, he sought to know what percent is two crore people among 130 crore people of the country. “In our State, some schemes are being provided to more than 1.4 crore people while the total population of the State is about five crore,” he said, ridiculing BJP’s claims.

Dismissing criticism levelled against the government for low pass percentage in SSC exams, Sajjala said exams were held in a liberal manner in the first three days and later following paper leakage reports, they were conducted in a strict manner with no scope for any malpractice. He ridiculed linking Nadu-Nedu and Amma Vodi to SSC results and wondered if those making such claims are thinking with their head or not?

On the issue of poll alliance, Sajjala said in 2014, Jana Sena contested elections in alliance with BJP and TDP and now Pawan Kalyan calls for non-split of anti-establishment vote, which has been picked up by TDP. “There is nothing wrong in BJP, which is in power in 18 States desiring to contest elections on its own. If it wants to ally with Pawan Kalyan, we do not have any objections. We are not speaking of alliance, but it is you. YSRC which believes in people, is confident of retaining power in the State. If Jana Sena is confident of coming to power on its own, where is the need for options. We are confident that YSRC will get more massive mandate in 2024 than in 2019,” he asserted.