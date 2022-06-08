Chandrababu demands Jagan’s explanation for failure of two lakh students in SSC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Blaming the government for the failure of over 2 lakh students in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explain why there was such a high failure rate despite the implementation of his much-trumpeted Nadu-Nedu programme in government schools.

Taking to Twitter, the TDP chief stated that contrary to the large scale propaganda of the YSRC government that the Nadu Nedu had transformed government schools, their performance in the SSC exams was alarmingly low. The success rate in the exams during the TDP regime ranged from 90 to 95% and it declined to 67% under the YSRC government. The deep slide reflected the pathetic condition of school education, he said.

The TDP chief attributed the poor results to the government’s policies like lack of teacher recruitment, merger of schools and deployment of teachers for non-academic work. Jagan’s Nadu Nedu assurances and false claims eventually led to failure of lakhs of students in the exams, causing a lot of anguish to their parents, he said.

Naidu demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government take responsibility for the failure of 2 lakh students in the examinations, who lost an academic year. In the whole episode, it was the government systems that miserably failed, but not the innocent students. The general public should realise the great harm caused by irrelevant policies to the education system, he said. Appealing to SSC students not to resort to take any extreme step for their failure in the SSC examinations, he found fault with the system for the poor exam results.

