Jagan launches Yantra Seva to reduce cultivation cost

`175.61 cr credited as subsidy into accounts of 5,400 ryot groups 

Published: 08th June 2022 05:53 AM

A drone shot of tractors being flagged off under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme in Guntur on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme at Chuttugunta Centre in Guntur district on Tuesday.  He distributed 3,800 tractors and 320 combine harvesters to 3,800 Yantra Seva Centres (Custom Hiring Centres) and 320 cluster level CHCs. He also credited `175.61 crore as subsidy into the accounts of 5,400 farmer groups in the State.  

Later, he inaugurated the Jindal waste to energy plant at Kondaveedu in Palnadu district and launched the Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu programme. At Chuttugunta, Jagan took the driver seat to drive a tractor with AP Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagireddy and other YSRC leaders onboard, even as people were cheering him. 

Flagging off the tractors and combine harvesters, the Chief Minister described the new scheme as another initiative to develop the farm sector with a commitment to welfare of farmers. “From procurement of seeds to marketing of agricultural produce, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the State have been assisting farmers in every manner. Now, the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme is being implemented to reduce the cost of cultivation and increase the net income of farmers by making farm machinery available to them at a lower rent in their respective villages itself,” he explained. 

Jagan said his government  plans to establish 10,750 custom hiring centres under the scheme with each centre having `15 lakh worth farm machinery at the RBK level. At 1,615 cluster level custom hiring centres in 20 districts, where paddy is cultivated as a major crop, each centre will have `25 lakh worth combine harvesters. The scheme will be implemented with a total cost of `2,016 crore, he said.

The custom hiring centres will be run by farmer groups. The government will facilitate provision of 50% of bank loan at a low interest rate, besides providing 40% subsidy to procure farm equipment of their choice. The government has distributed `691 crore to 6,781 RBK level and 391 cluster level custom hiring centres across the State so far. The remaining custom hiring centres will be provided farm equipment, including tractors and harvesters, at the earliest, the Chief Minister assured. 

Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, Jagan pointed out that no tractors were given to farmers earlier, except resorting to scams in the name of the scheme. The YSRC government has rolled out the scheme to promote mechanisation of agriculture in a big way. The scheme will be implemented in a transparent manner. Farmers can buy any tractor of their choice from 175 models and the government will pay the subsidy under the scheme, he averred.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the waste to energy plant constructed at a cost of `345 crore in Kondaveedu. The plant has a capacity to generate 15 MW per hour and process 1,600 tonnes of waste per day.  He also unveiled a pylon of Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu. Under the first phase of Haritha Nagaralu, the government wants to develop greenery in 45 Urban Local Bodies by taking up central median and avenue plantation. The first phase of the project is estimated to cost `78.84 crore.

