Kakinada: Eight villages in grip of fear for two weeks over tiger spotting

Published: 08th June 2022 05:38 AM

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: For the past two weeks, normal life has come to a standstill in several villages of Prathipadu and Gollaprolu mandals in Kakinada district, with a tiger on the prowl in the villages of these mandals. 

Prathipadu mandal, which has 36 villages, has a population of over 1 lakh and majority of them are dependent on agriculture and animal husbandry. In the last week of May, when the tiger entered the plains, the nightmare began for these villagers.

Several cattle become prey to the male tiger, which is suspected to have come from forest areas in North Andhra districts or Rampachodavaram agency. Efforts of the forest officials to trap the big cat failed. Meanwhile, it has become hard for those dependent on daily wages and farm labour, particularly in eight villages — Bavuruvaka,  Dharmavaram,  Pandavulapalem,  Peddipalem, Podurupaka, Pothuluru, Serabhavaram, and Vommangi.

By this time, agriculture operations like preparing the fields for cultivation should have picked up pace, but due to the tiger threat, farmers and farmhands are afraid to go to their fields. Besides, crops like cotton, chilli, millets, cereal and vegetables, pinetree plantation is also there in the region. “Prathipadu mandal depends on agriculture. Almost 90 percent of the people are either farmers or farmhands. Out of the tiger fear, most people are not going to the fields and even MGNREGS workers are not coming for work, which will have an impact on man days and works under the rural job scheme,” said D Srilalitha, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Prathipadu. 

Prathipadu tahsildar PVV Gopala Krishna  said that pinetree plantation is near the reserve forest. 
The tiger might have entered these plantations, as they appear like forest areas and started hunting cattle in the region. “To deny prey to the tiger, we are urging people not to release their livestock into fields and open places for grazing,” he said. 

The tiger threat has also affected public movement between the villages. Those who want to go to Serbhavaram or Vommangi villages for personal needs or other works have been postponing their journey. Marriages and other functions have also been postponed. Relatives of the villagers from other regions are making daily phone calls to know the situation.

Milk traders, cloth merchants, vegetable vendors and finance agents also disappeared from the villages. “The work has come to a standstill, affecting our livelihood. We cannot keep our cattle confined to our houses for long. It will affect their health. So, the tiger must be caught,” said Dasam Suribabu, a cattle breeder in Dharmavaram, a major village in Prathipadu mandal. 

Marriages postponed, farm works come to a halt
