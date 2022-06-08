Kakinada: Pug marks indicate tiger’s return to forest

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The male adult tiger, who was on the prowl, reportedly entered the reserve forest near Kithamurupeta, Girijanapuram villages in Prathipadu mandal in the early hours on Tuesday. Yeleswaram Range Forest Officer Srinivas informed the media that the tiger pug marks were found near a water body in the village.

The tiger has been roaming around Prathipadu and Gollaprolu mandals since May 23. It was found on May 27 at Kodavali village, where it reportedly hunted a buffalo. On June 3, the tiger was spotted near a hill between Serabhavaram and Pothuluru. Since then, it had been staying in the area, where it reportedly killed a cow and a calf.

The forest and wildlife conservation teams launched a massive search, but the tiger was not found from June 5 onwards. Eventually, the pug marks were found near a water body. Tracing the pug marks, officials assume that the tiger went into the reserve forest through Kithamurupeta and Girijanapuram villages.

All the 150 staff and two teams of tiger conservation were directed to be on high alert. If the wild animal comes back to the villages, tranquillisers will be used to catch the tiger, officials said.