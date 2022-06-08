STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Pug marks indicate tiger’s return to forest

Tracing pug marks, officials assume tiger went into reserve forest through Kithamurupeta -Girijanapuram villages

Published: 08th June 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The male adult tiger, who was on the prowl, reportedly entered the reserve forest near Kithamurupeta, Girijanapuram villages in Prathipadu mandal in the early hours on Tuesday. Yeleswaram Range Forest Officer Srinivas informed the media that the tiger pug marks were found near a water body in the village. 

The tiger has been roaming around Prathipadu and Gollaprolu mandals since May 23. It was found on May 27 at Kodavali  village, where it reportedly hunted a buffalo. On June 3, the tiger was spotted near a hill between Serabhavaram and Pothuluru. Since then, it had been staying in the area, where it reportedly killed a cow and a calf.  

The  forest and wildlife conservation teams launched a massive search, but the tiger was not found from June 5 onwards. Eventually, the pug marks were found near a water body. Tracing the pug marks, officials assume that the tiger went into the reserve forest through Kithamurupeta  and Girijanapuram villages. 
All the 150 staff and two teams of tiger conservation were directed to be on high alert. If the wild animal comes back to the villages, tranquillisers will be used to catch the tiger, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kakinada Tiger
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp