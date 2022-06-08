Nadda asserts no truck with TDP, raises ‘YCP Povali, BJP Ravali’ slogan

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday asserted that there will not be any alliance with the TDP in the 2024 elections. However, he did not speak about the party’s alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, even as the actor-turned-politician has demanded to be declared the chief minister candidate in the BJP-JSP pact.

“Chandrababu Naidu missed the bus in 2019. He does not have BJP’s blessings,” Nadda said days after Pawan Kalyan, in a candid speech, stated that JSP has three options and one among those was for JSP-TDP-BJP to fight together to defeat the ruling YSRC.

Addressing an impressive gathering who attended the Godavari Garjana rally at the Government Arts College, the 61-year-old leader elaborated on everything Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the State. In the same breath, he lashed out at the YSRC government, accusing it of indulging in corruption and resorting to vengeance politics.

Urging the public to vote for BJP and dethrone Jagan, Nadda raised the slogan “YCP Povali-BJP Ravali” (YSRCP should go and BJP should be voted to power). He emphasised that a double engine government is the only solution for Andhra.

Liquor, sand & land mafia ruling the roost: Nadda

Claiming that there was lawlessness in AP and that bureaucracy had crumbled, the BJP national president said, “Liquor, sand and land mafia are destroying the State.’’Alleging that there was no business environment in the State, Nadda remarked that industrialists were reluctant to invest. “Religious places are being attacked. Central government funds are being diverted and corruption is reigning. Due to lack of employment, youth are migrating to other States for jobs. Welfare schemes are confined to only some sections while others are being deprived of development. It is unfair for the government to suppress some communities,’’ he said. Claiming that the State lacked financial discipline, the leader said the State has incurred nearly `8 lakh crore in debts.

Referring to the State government’s decision to convert all government schools into English medium, Nadda said, “Chief Minister Jagan has no vision. He is not encouraging the local language and doing lot of injustice.” He further said political appeasement was on the rise in the State. Stating that the Centre has released `29,593 crore in the past year for constructing national highways in the State, Nadda said the Union government has been doing its bit to develop the State and has allotted national institutions like IIT, IIM, NIT, AIIMS.

“Nearly 21% of the budget has been allocated to Andhra Pradesh that accounts for only five per cent of the country’s population,” he said. BJP State president Somu Veerraju, national general secretary D Purandeswari, party leaders Y Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, actress and former MP Jayaprada, and other leaders were present. A number of BJP workers from Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, East and West Godavari districts took party in the meeting.