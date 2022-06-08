SSC exams: Parents associations, teachers urge govt to allot grace marks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has become a target for the failure of more than 2 lakh students in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. It has been criticised by all the sections. Recently, the National Achievement Survey (NAS) has stated that the efficiency of AP students is very poor. The lack of sufficient teachers and deployment of teachers for works other than teaching have also affected the educational standards.

With the decline in pass percentage, students are more likely to be psychologically depressed. Three failed students reportedly died by suicide in Anantapur, Annamayya and Sri Satya Sai districts. Hence, student and teacher unions and parents associations have appealed to the government to allot grace marks for the students who failed with small margin.

GV Narayana Reddy, president of AP Headmasters’ Association, alleged that teachers and headmasters were used for non-academic work by the government, which affected the educational standards.AP Unemployed Youth JAC State president Samayam Hemantha Kumar demanded that the government allot grace marks for the benefit of students. He held the government responsible for the decline in pass percentage in the exams. SFI State secretary A Ashok demanded that the government fill nearly 25,000 vacant teacher posts in government schools.