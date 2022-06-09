Andhra girls fight odds, win medals at Khelo India

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three young sportswomen from the State showed the nation what indefatigable spirit could achieve. Despite hailing from a poor, rural background, these three gritty young women won medals at the Khelo India Youth Games, making Andhra Pradesh proud. While one of them is the daughter of a mason, the other two had lost their father at a young age and their mothers toiled hard to see their daughters excel in the sports of their choice. While two of them—sprinter Kunja Rajitha and weightlifter S Pallavi won gold—Mugada Sireesha, also a sprinter, won the bronze medal.

According to the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajitha, who sprinted to gold in the Girls 400 metres, is from a remote village in Ramachandrapuram, Alluri Sitarama Raju district. She belongs to the Koya tribe. Her father passed away when she was very young and it was her mother, Bhadramma, who took care of Rajitha and her four siblings. “My mother worked as a labourer, from morning to night, but still could not earn enough to feed all of us.

We used to gather dry leaves and twigs to light a fire so that we could avoid buying kerosene. It was a daily fight to survive. But my mother, like a true warrior, never gave up,” Rajitha said. Sports became a career option for Rajitha when her talent for running was spotted by Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) coaches Vamsi Sai Kiran and Krishna Mohan, who later honed her skills. The turning point came when she began participating in State events and started winning medals. Grabbing a medal at the Khelo India Youth Games held in Guwahati is the highest point in her life, Rajitha said.

For several years, having two meals a day was luxury, says sprinter Sireesha

She is now part of the Centre of Excellence and was recently a member of the Indian relay team in Nairobi.Rajitha is currently being trained under Dronacharya award-winning coach Nagapuri Ramesh in Hyderabad at her own expense. “A gentleman, Nagendra, donates Rs 10,000 per month for my expenses. I pay Rs 6,000 as house rent and the rest is for my food. It is a struggle,” she remarked. “One of my brothers, Jogaiah, encouraged me to take up sports as a career,” she said.

She participated in mandal and district-level sports competitions and won prizes with the encouragement of her physical education trainer at her school in Katukapalli. She had won a silver in the Junior Championship held in Gujarat and stood fourth in Junior World Athletics Championship held in Kenya in 2021.

Mugada Sireesha hails from Mandarada village in Srikakulam. Her father Krishnam Naidu was a labourer who met with a fatal accident in 2019. Since then, her mother Gowri took up labour work. “Even after the death of my father, my mother insisted that I continued my career as an athlete. For several years, having two meals a day was a luxury,’’ an emotional Sireesha said. Her father had encouraged her to take up athletics, when she was 14.

She had won a gold medal in the Junior National Championship in Tirupati in 2018. Sireesha is also being trained by Ramesh in Hyderabad.Eighteen-year-old S Pallavi won a gold medal in Girls 64 kg weightlifting. She is the daughter of a mason and hails from Kondavelagada in Vizianagaram district.

“My father used to work extra hours to support my needs, especially diet,’’ she said, adding that her father had sacrificed a lot for her career.