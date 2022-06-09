Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants all 175 seats, asks MLAs to shape up

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Securing all 175 Assembly seats in the State is not an impossible task if the mass outreach programme, ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam’, succeeds, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, exuding confidence. The CM chaired a workshop attended by the MLAs, ministers, MLCs, regional coordinators and senior leaders on the massive outreach programme and noted that it would continue for the next eight months. A workshop would be held every month to analyse public response.

The workshop assumes significance as all the opposition parties—the TDP, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and BJP— have intensified their campaign against the YSR C government two years ahead of the polls. While the TDP has taken up ‘Badude Badudu’ protests— highlighting the government’s shortcomings— JSP and BJP are regularly conducting meetings and rallies in the State.

Reiterating that the MLAs should visit every ward or village secretariat for two to three days, Jagan explained, “In 20 days, an MLA has to visit 10 secretariats, and hold the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme.” He further urged the leaders to focus on resolving the issues raised by the people. Jagan warned MLAs of action if they fail to reach out to the public and explain to them the government’s welfare schemes.

Stating that the government has done its best for the people, the Chief Minister asserted, “In 2019, we won 151 seats. We have to win all 175 seats in 2024. This is our target and it is not impossible.”

Pointing out that the party had secured a clear majority in the local body polls as well as panchayat elections in Kuppam, Jagan questioned if the leaders even expected that the party would win Kuppam municipality too.

Chalking out a plan to achieve the party’s target, Jagan directed the partymen to explain to the people about all the benefits that the government has offered through various schemes. Asserting that welfare was extended to all the eligible beneficiaries, irrespective of their caste, religion, or their political interests, Jagan said, “The initiatives like RBKs, village clinics, Nadu-Nedu programme in schools and village/ward secretariats were his government’s initiatives, which brought to take governance closer to the people.

“Even amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine that resulted in the spiralling cost of coal, the government continued to provide free electricity to the farmers,” the CM said, adding they sanctioned an additional amount of `40 crore every day for purchasing coal. Elaborating, Jagan said the YSRC government has provided benefits to 87 per cent of the families in the State through welfare schemes without any discrimination. Instructing leaders to carry out the outreach programme with great quality, the Chief Minister urged the leaders to ensure people gave a missed call to the given number after the meeting, indicating they are satisfied with the government.