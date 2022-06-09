Civic school merger move a conspiracy: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the proposal to merge municipal schools with the education department, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday felt that there was a conspiracy behind the move. He suspected that the government came up with the proposal to take over the assets of 2,115 municipal schools in the State.

In a statement, the TDP chief asked where was the need for merger when the municipal schools were achieving good results. Moreover, the schools have been catering to the educational needs of students of poorer sections for over 160 years. The YSRC government had not learnt any lesson from the past setback when the managements of aided schools successfully fought a legal battle against a similar merger plan. At that time, the government made nefarious plans to forcibly take over the aided institutions, he alleged.

The Leader of Opposition asked who would pay the salaries of non-teaching staff in the municipal schools if they were merged with the education department. At present, the civic bodies are paying the salaries of the non-teaching staff in the municipal schools, besides bearing the power bill, he said.

Decrying the ‘adamant’ attitude of the YSRC government, Naidu said municipal school teachers had already raised their concern over the move. “The government’s ulterior merger plan will destroy the future of over 4.5 lakh poor children studying in the municipal schools,” he warned.

TDP CHIEF GEARING UP TO START DISTRICT TOURS

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is preparing to make whirlwind visits of all the 26 districts in the State for a year. As part of the year-long district tours, Naidu aims to cover more than 80 Assembly constituencies. As part of the birth centenary celebrations of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, Mahanadu will be organised in every district and Naidu will participate in it. As part of his visit, Naidu will conduct roadshows and address public meetings. He will cover each district for three days and visit two districts in a month, TDP sources said.