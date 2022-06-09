Covid, strict conduct of exams led to poor results

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials cited the Covid 19 pandemic, strict and transparent conduct of the examinations and stringent action against those involved in malpractice as the reasons for low pass percentage recorded in the April 2022 SSC examinations. The State government has started analysing the factors that led to the lowest pass percentage of 67.26% recorded in the past two decades after criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition TDP and other parties.

The media also highlighted the poor show as the average pass percentage in the SSC public examinations from 2016 to 2019 was 93.65. The School Education department, after a fact-check, argued that the results reflected the original performance of students. Citing the National Achievement Survey-2021 findings, it said such a low pass percentage is not a surprise. It also reflected the real capability of students and teachers, the officials said.

According to the School Education department, the main reason for the poor show is the Covid-19 pandemic. The students lost a number of classroom hours due to the pandemic — 83 days in 2020-21 and 140 days in 2021-22 as against the mandated 200 days. The officials said several students faced difficulties in accessing online classes. Disruptions in the conduct of Formative Assessments and Summative Assessments also affected the students. The fear of examinations might have affected several students as they are appearing for examinations after a long break.

Speaking to TNIE, Principal Secretary Budithi Rajashekar said anyone who is closely watching the education system in the State will surely appreciate this year’s results, which he described as “close to reality”. The changed exam pattern (7 papers instead of earlier 11), excluding objective type questions and introduction of 24-page single booklet have reduced chances of mass copying, which led to low pass percentage, he said. The Principal Secretary also stressed that the evaluation of the answer papers was done in an objective and realistic manner for a fair assessment. That also reflected in the overall outcome. In the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, examinations were not held because of COVID-19.

CSE ISSUES ORDERS FOR TRANSFER OF SCHOOL TEACHERS

The Commissioner of School Education (CSE) has issued orders for the transfer and posting of employees working in the School Education department. In the name of Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Joint Director (Services) Muvva Ramalingam directed all the Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) of School Education and District Educational Officers in the State to take necessary action, duly following the guidelines. They were instructed to implement the transfer orders in a transparent manner. Any violation of these guidelines will be viewed seriously, said Ramalingam.