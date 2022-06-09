Cruise tourism resumes after 2 yrs, ‘Empress’ gets a royal welcome

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cruise tourism in Visakhapatnam resumed after two years with the Cordelia Empress docking at the EQ1 berth in Visakhapatnam Port on Wednesday. The cruise had set sail from Chennai on June 6, and arrived in Vizag on Wednesday, before returning to Chennai via Puducherry the same evening. Port authorities at the City of Destiny accorded a red-carpet welcome to the about 1,200 guests, many of them dancing to the drum beats.

Cordelia Empress docked at Visakhapatnam with about 1,200 tourists, who danced to drum beats on their arrival | G Satyanarayana

“What stands out the most is the food. I am impressed by the quality and variety of the spread. This is my first cruise experience and it is great. I am looking forward to the rest of the voyage,” Maha, who is on the cruise with her family, said.

The 11-storey floating palace could accommodate 1,500-1,800 guests. The 10th floor has a spacious terrace-like deck, and the 11th floor is the favourite hangout of the guests as it offers a wide view of the sea, and grandeur of rising and setting sun.

The ship has a mini township on board: a food court, a restaurant called Starlight, swimming pool, fitness centre, lounges, DJ floor, casino, live shows, a theatre, Cordelia Academy for kids, rock climbing, and a 24-hour supermarket. The cruise offers a two-night trip from Chennai to Vizag, a three-night trip from Vizag to Chennai via the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Ship takes 36 hours to reach Chennai from Vizag

It also offers a five-night expedition from Chennai with halts in Vizag and Puducherry. The ship takes 36 hours to reach Chennai from Visakhapatnam. Next sailing dates are June 15 and 22.

The ticket price ranges between `27,000 and `1,27,000 based on the room and facilities a traveller chooses. While the ticket fare is inclusive of some amenities, others could be availed for a price.

Describing the experience, Jiya told TNIE, “It is a very beautiful journey. With all kinds of amenities provided on the cruise, my family and I did not feel bored even for a minute. It is a unique experience.” Kumar, who travelled solo for the first time said, the cruise was pocket-friendly. “The cruise offers a lot of amenities that keep everyone entertained.”

After a brief tour of the vessel, Tourism minister RK Roja said the casino could not be operated in Andhra Pradesh. Casinos are allowed in only three Indian States, Goa, Daman and Sikkim.

“I had the opportunity to have a look inside the cruise ship. It has all the medical facilities and also special facilities and protection for women,” she said.