Upswing in supply halves tomato price at AP's Punganur and Madanapalle wholesale markets

As a result of shorter shelf-life due to high moisture and increased supply, farmers and traders were seen selling their produce in a hurry to avoid its spoilage.

Tomatoes

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : In a much-needed relief for people, tomato price has seen a drastic fall from Rs 1,000 to Rs 400 for a 14-kg box at Punganur and Madanapalle wholesale markets. The slide in prices was a result of 150 tomato-laden trucks from nearby mandals reaching the two markets. Out of the 4,000 hectares where tomato plantation was taken up in the Punganur division, the crop in 3,500 hectares is in the harvesting stage, thereby increasing its supply to the markets. 

As a result of shorter shelf-life due to high moisture and increased supply, farmers and traders were seen selling their produce in a hurry to avoid its spoilage. The deteriorating stored tomato also led to a dramatic price fall. Consequently, the local variety of tomato was sold for 40-50 per cent less price at the wholesale markets. 

“Traders from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka visited the wholesale markets in Palamaner, Madanapalle and Punganur to buy tomatoes every season. The situation, however, changed now as they started encouraging farmers there to grow tomatoes locally. If the price falls to Rs 300 for a 14 kilo box, farmers won’t make profits anymore,” said K Sudhakar, a trader from Punganur market. Punganur yard officials said the prices had begun falling  due to more arrivals. Farmers got high prices for their produce last month as the demand was high and supply low, the officials added.

