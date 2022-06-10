STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 candidates in fray for June 23 Atmakur bypoll in Andhra

On Tuesday, election authorities scrutinised 28 nominations filed by various candidates for the by-election. Authorities rejected 13 nominations for different reasons. 

Published: 10th June 2022 04:36 AM

By Express News Service

NELLORE: As many as 14 candidates are in fray for the June 23 Atmakur Assembly bypoll. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations completed on Thursday. The by-election results will be declared on June 26. There are six independent candidates and eight others are various parties including the ruling YSRC, BJP and others. 

On Tuesday, election authorities scrutinised 28 nominations filed by various candidates for the by-election. Authorities rejected 13 nominations for different reasons.  On Wednesday, B Subba Reddy, an independent candidate, withdrew his nomination. Mekapati Vikram Reddy (YSRC), G Bharat Kumar (BJP), Nanda Obulesu (BSP), SK Jaleel (Navarang Congress Party), SK Moinuddin (Indian Union Muslim League), Bandaru Ravi (HMRD), P Hazarathaiah (Janam Manam) and SK Mahboob Basha (Anna YSR Congress) represent the political parties in fray.  The Independents are B Ratnam, Ch Penchala Mohan, P Amarnath Reddy and others. 

