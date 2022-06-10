STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 Prakasam high schools in Andhra to be upgraded into girls junior colleges

Published: 10th June 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The State government has reportedly sanctioned the upgradation of 18 high schools into junior colleges exclusively for girls from the next academic year. With this, the district education authorities are now working to improve the necessary infrastructure at the identified locations. 

The State government had announced a policy to equip every mandal with at least one government junior college. The fresh move is a development on the officials’ proposal to set up 58 new junior colleges in the erstwhile Prakasam district. 

“The government has given permissions for upgradation of 18 government high schools into girls junior colleges, which will start functioning from the next academic year. All subject-teachers of these high schools will be promoted as post-graduate teachers. Priority will be given to those mandals with no junior college, model school or Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) established. The girls colleges will accommodate 10th passouts from the nearby villages,” B Vijaya Bhaskar, District Education Officer (DEO) said. At present, the district has 31 government junior colleges.

HIGH SCHOOLS SELECTED FOR UPGRADATION
Timmayapalem (Addanki), Devarapalem (Chimakurthy), Giddalur, Inkollu, Budawada (J Pangulur), Kunkalamarru (Karamchedu), Uppalapadu (Kondapi), Ravinuthala (Korisapadu), Karumurivari Palem (Maddipadu), Valaparla (Martur), Vetapalem, Dronadula (Yaddanapudi), Paakaala (Singarayakonda),  Konijedu (Tangutur), Nidamanur (Naguluppalapadu), Minampadu (SN Padu), Karavadi (Ongole R) and ABV Palem (Parchur).

