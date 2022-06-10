STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Minister sees TDP hand in crop holiday in Konaseema

Pointing out that there is enough water in reservoirs, ground water and a favourable monsoon has been predicted, the minister sought to know the need for the crop holiday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there was no need for a crop holiday in the state, as the conditions are favourable for cultivating crops, minister for agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that crop holiday declared in a few mandals of Konaseema recently was a conspiracy of TDP to defame the YSRC government. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Kakani dismissed the crop holiday by farmers in Konaseema as “Goebbelsian propaganda” of the Opposition. “With an ulterior motive of garnering political mileage, the TDP forced a few farmers to declare a crop holiday,” he said. 

Pointing out that there is enough water in reservoirs, ground water and a favourable monsoon has been predicted, the minister sought to know the need for the crop holiday. "In the past three years, none of the mandals in the state has been declared drought-hit. This is quite contrary to what happened during the TDP regime, when several mandals were declared drought hit, year after year.  The TDP wanted to have the farmers crop holiday now."  

TAGS
TDP YSRC Farmers Crop holiday
