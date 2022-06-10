STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit youth in Andhra tied to tree, thrashed; police rule out political connection

Though the incident had taken place a week ago, it came to light on Wednesday night after a video went viral on social media. A case was  registered on Thursday.

Published: 10th June 2022 04:35 AM

A case was registered after a video of a Dalit youth of Pendurthi mandal being thrashed by a man from the same village went viral on social media | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  A person, Suribabu, said to be a follower of an MPTC member of the ruling YSRC in V Juttada in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district, has been booked for allegedly stripping a Dalit youth half naked, tying him to a tree and thrashing him with a slipper. Though the incident had taken place a week ago, it came to light on Wednesday night after a video went viral on social media. A case was  registered on Thursday.

The victim, Tarakeshwara Rao, had allegedly insulted the YSRC MPTC member using abusive words in an inebriated condition. Angered over this, Suribabu, who is also a Dalit, beat him up near the MPTC leader’s house the next morning. When contacted, the police said there was no politics involved in the incident and ruled out involvement of any politicians. Pendurthi circle inspector Ashok Kumar said an altercation broke out between the two youths over  the theft of a mobile phone, which led to the incident.

The CI added that Tarakeswara Rao reportedly stole the phone of Suribabu, and the latter, instead of approaching the police, beat the man up, which sparked the allegations. 

The police started an investigation. Ashok Kumar said that a case has been registered against Suribabu for illegal confinement and causing hurt, and he was arrested.Meanwhile, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter criticising the “ruling party leaders highhanded behaviour” towards a Dalit. Posting the video, Naidu tweeted, “This is shocking. Is being from an underprivileged background a crime, @ysjagan? This Dalit youngster was stripped, tied & thrashed by YSRCP MPTC followers only because he questioned lack of development in his area. Does he not have the right to question? Trampling upon the rights of the underprivileged has become a hallmark of YSRCP rule. We will stand with the victim #DalitAtrocitiesInAP”

