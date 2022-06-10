Nine-year-old girl drowns in Rushikonda resort pool in Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 9-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a Rushikonda resort on Wednesday. The girl’s uncle and police told TNIE that the mishap occurred due to the negligence of the resort management Ambati Nitya Hasini of Nidamanuru in NTR district, who recently got promoted to Class V, visited her uncle Ambati Rajesh’s house in Vizag for summer holidays. Nitya, along with Rajesh and her cousin, went to Rushikonda beach.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajesh said he took Nitya and his son to the swimming pool when she asked for it, and paid a fee of `300 per head. “She took a dip in the swimming pool twice. After that, she did not surface for long. I did not notice it as I was talking over phone,’’ he said.

A few minutes later, other children, who were taking a swim in the pool, brought Nitya to the pool side in an unconscious state. Rajesh rushed the girl to hospital but it was too late. “No security guard came to her rescue,” he said, adding that there were no CCTV cameras on the resort premises. “I was very much disturbed and could not convey the tragic news to Nitya’s parents soon after the incident,’’ he said.

“As the resort management is collecting the fee, they should have taken minimum precautions to ensure the safety of children,’’ he said. No swimmer was posted at the pool to guide the children, Rajesh rued.

Postmortem was conducted on the body at the King George Hospital. PM Palem police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death).