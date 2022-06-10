No door delivery of ration for 1000 families on Andhra-Odisha Border

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM : Even as the State government introduced door delivery of Public Distribution System (PDS) ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries, a few hilltop villages on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) are not getting their ration due to lack of road connectivity. At least 1,050 families in three hilltop villages in Salur Mandal are not getting their ration for the past five months. Though the ITDA officials have made special arrangements to supply ration to the villages earlier, they have failed to continue the system due to “shortage of funds”.

Tribals from various hilltop villages have to go to neighbouring villages in the plain area to get their ration. Especially, people of Kodama, Chintamala and Sirivara villages in Salur Mandal have been facing difficulties in getting their ration. Though they are AP residents, there is no road connectivity from its Mandal headquarters, which is nearly 40 km from Salur. However, these villages have road connectivity from the Odisha side via Narayanapatnam, that is more than 130 KM from Salur.

The ITDA officials have made special arrangements to implement the scheme in hilltop villages by hiring special vehicles to send rations every month since the launch of the scheme. Civil supplies as well as local revenue officials hired a vehicle to distribute the ration in those hilltop villages after getting assurance from ITDA PO R Kuramnath. However, ITDA officials failed to clear the bill of `4 lakh for nine months. With this, the door delivery of ration stopped in February.

Speaking to TNIE, Malathi Dora, a beneficiary from Kodama village in AOB, said, “As many as 1,043 ration card holders are there in three villages. Earlier, officials sent the ration through the Odisha route in special vehicles every month. However, they stopped sending the ration from February. Many of us depend on the government ration as there is no alternate source of income in our villages.” He appealed to ITDA as well as district officials to send ration to the village.

“We have sent the ration to hilltop villages in special vehicles from Parvathipuram MLS point till February. The government has to clear `4 lakh. We have informed about the issue to our higher officials and are waiting for their response. I hope we will get a solution soon,” in charge Tehsildahar Chandra Sekhar said.

