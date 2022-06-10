STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plot thickens as aide of Viveka case accused in Andhra dies

Earlier, victim had said the CBI offered him `10 lakh for giving a false affidavit in court

Published: 10th June 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : K Gangadhara Reddy, a close associate of Devireddy Shivasankar Reddy, who is an accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, died under suspicious circumstances at his house in Yadiki of Anantapur district on Thursday. Reddy had earlier complained to the local police that the CBI, which is probing the Viveka murder case, was harassing him in the name of investigation.  

A history-sheet was opened against him in Kadapa following his alleged involvement in criminal activities. After shifting to Anantapur, he married a woman. He was staying with his wife, two daughters and a son in Yadiki. He was also questioned by the CBI in connection with the Viveka murder case as a witness. 

Earlier, Reddy had alleged that CBI Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Singh and some other officials were pressurising him to give a false affidavit in the court. He stated that the CBI wanted him to give a statement that some of the suspects in the murder case, including Shivasankar Reddy, had killed Vivekananda Reddy and he was offered `10 lakh for giving the statement. Following the allegations, he was also given police protection. Tadipatri DSP Chaitanya said the 108 staff informed the local SI about the death. The post-mortem was videographed. 

