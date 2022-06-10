STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special courts opened in Andhra for sanders cases

2,348 cases pending; CJI basts for stricter laws, punishment to stop smuggling

Published: 10th June 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra inaugurated two exclusive courts for the speedy trial of cases related to red sanders smuggling, at TUDA Complex in Tirupati on Thursday. The special courts will be headed by judicial officers in the cadre of additional district & sessions judge and junior civil judge cum judicial magistrate of first class.

The special courts are necessary as a whopping 2,348 red sanders cases are pending for hearing. The State government had sanctioned `50 lakh for the two special courts.Chief Justice Ramana said taking advantage of less effective punishments in the absence of stricter laws many have taken to the smuggling of the precious wood as its value is in crores of rupees. “Due to lack of stricter laws, nearly 30 to 50 per cent of red sanders trees have been chopped off over the last three decades.”

CJ Ramana added earlier the smugglers were charged with one-year imprisonment and `10,000 as fine.  “Since the punishment was not severe the smugglers ruled the roost and destroyed the forest wealth.” 
As such, the government amended a legislation in 2016 and increased the punishment for a period up to 10 years of jail and `10 lakh as fine. Even then there has been not much impact on the  smuggling of red sanders, he added

As per the amended law, if a smuggler is caught for the first time, he/she is entitled to five years of imprisonment and a `3 lakh fine. The imprisonment period increases to seven years and fine to `7 lakh for second-time offenders. “In my view, the punishment should be stricter to curb the smuggling altogether,” the chief justice noted. The CJI said although the new amended act was introduced in 2016, not a single case has been booked under it. He further urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to set up another court and appoint more judicial officers for faster trials.  CJ Ramana appealed to NGOs and other social service organisations to educate students and people about the importance and the need for protection of red sanders trees.

