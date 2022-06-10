YSRC, TDP may support BJP in presidential poll 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Presidential Election and speculations are rife over the stand of the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP.It is expected that both the major parties from Andhra Pradesh will extend their support to the BJP candidate. Out of the total 25 Lok Sabha MPs from the state, the YSRC has 22 and the TDP three. In the Rajya Sabha, the YSRC has nine members and the TDP one.

When it comes to the strength in the AP Legislative Assembly, the YSRC has 150 MLAs out of the total 175. While the TDP has 23, the Janasena has one MLA. The election to fill the vacant Atmakur Assembly seat will be held on June 23. Out of the 23 TDP MLAs, four switched loyalty to the YSRC. Similar is the case with the lone MLA of the Janasena.Thus, the analysts observe that the BJP nominee will get the support of all MPs and MLAs from AP.

The YSRC, despite not being an ally of the BJP, supported almost all the decisions of the Centre.

Though both the parties raised their voice against the government on some Bills, the instances of the YSRC or TDP opposing Bills in Parliament were a few. In fact, the unity of opposition is crucial in the Presidential election. Going by the current scenario, the chances of the opposition parties fielding a joint candidate appears bleak.

If the opposition parties select a strong candidate, the BJP, sources said, may seek the support of the YSRC, which has 4 per cent votes in the presidential election.The TDP, which snapped ties with the saffron party before the 2019 elections, is likely to support the BJP candidate. Though the TDP leadership is yet to take a call on the matter, sources say that the party has supported almost all the Bills introduced by the Centre in both the Houses of Parliament over the past three years and it may follow suit in the Presidential election to be held on July 18 as well.

