60 mandals reel under heatwave conditions in Andhra

 The southwest monsoon, delayed due to unfavourable conditions, is likely to set in over the southern parts of Andhra Pradesh in a day or two.

Published: 11th June 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:32 AM

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The southwest monsoon, delayed due to unfavourable conditions, is likely to set in over the southern parts of Andhra Pradesh in a day or two. Normally, the monsoon would have covered most parts of the State by the second week of June. Heatwave conditions prevailed in 60 mandals on Friday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disater Management Authority (APSDMA) said 10 mandals in East Godavari, eight mandals each in Eluru and Kakinada, seven mandals in Konaseema, four mandals each in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Guntur, Krishna and YSR, three mandals each in NTR and Palnadu, two mandals in West Godavari and one mandal each in Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported heat wave conditions. Mulukduru in Guntur’s Ponnur mandal recorded the highest daytime temperature of 43°C during the 24 hours that ended on Friday morning.

The maximum temperature was markedly above normal (5.1°C or more) at one or two places, appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at one or two places, above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, and normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at a few places over Coastal And Rayalaseema. The weather department warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed up to 30-40 kmph) at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in Rayalaseema.

