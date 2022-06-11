STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: Vijayasai ready for Lokesh’s debate challenge

Published: 11th June 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   YSRC general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy said his party has accepted the challenge of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and is ready for an open debate with the opposition party on any issue. He dared Lokesh and his father and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to face a debate. Vijayasai Reddy, who inaugurated the party NTR district office on Friday, accused TDP of following an undemocratic principle of abusing YSRC leaders.

“Uncouth manners of TDP i s the result of Lokesh’s indoctrination. Abusing others seems to be a manufacturing defect of Lokesh,” he remarked. Pointing out that Lokesh calling the Chief Minister as Kamsa Mama Jagan during his Zoom meeting with SSC students and their parents, the YSRC leader said it clearly showed the objective of TDP, which was not to console the students who failed in the exams, but to malign the image of Chief Minister.

Describing the TDP chief as an ‘wily old fox’, he alleged that Naidu was misleading his son and both resorted to a malicious campaign against the government with distorted facts. On the decline in the SSC pass percentage, he said failure happens and he too failed Intermediate due to ill-health. “It does not mean that the government should be heckled and the CM should be abused for political mileage,” he reasoned. The YSRC will win all the 175 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections, he claimed.

