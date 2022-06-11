STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrababu Naidu blames government for suicide of SSC students

Addressing a press conference later, Naidu said over 1,24,793 people lost their lives due to atrocious policies of the Jagan government in the past three years.

Published: 11th June 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu blamed the YSRC regime for what he called nonstop murder of political opponents, suicide of farmers, unemployed youth and class X students, rapes and killings of innocent girls and women.

The TDP chief released a book titled ‘Quit Jagan Save AP’ and inaugurated an exhibition of photos and videos showing the alleged ‘anarchy and mayhem’ perpetrated by the YSRC with active connivance of the police, at the party central office in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Addressing a press conference later, Naidu said over 1,24,793 people lost their lives due to atrocious policies of the Jagan government in the past three years. Over 2,552 farmers committed suicide due to debts. The whole State turned into an ever burning ‘Ravana Kashtam’ with rivals and common public falling victim to mindless policies. Over eight Class X students ended their lives and 2 lakh failed in the SSC exams this year.

The government should take the blame for the suicide of class X students, he demanded. When the TDP conducted a meeting to restore confidence among students, the YSRC leaders gatecrashed into the virtual meet like thieves and the A2 (YSRC MP V Vijay Sai Reddy) supported it. “No one is afraid of Vijay Sai Reddy. Let him come if he wants. Let us see,” he said. Naidu said that under Jagan’s rule, all sections of people faced harassment. “Nobody is able to sleep peacefully in their houses,” he alleged.

