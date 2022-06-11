STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CID summons Sirisha again in fake press release case

Sirisha appeared before the CID officials on June 6 along with a few other accused TDP activists. 

Published: 11th June 2022 04:54 AM

Police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) served notices on TDP leader Gouthu Sirisha asking her to appear before the investigation officers on June 20 in connection with a case registered for allegedly spreading fake press note using the state government emblem stating that government has cancelled Jagannanna Ammavodi and Vahana Mithra schemes. Sirisha appeared before the CID officials on June 6 along with a few other accused TDP activists. 

Taking suo motu cognisance of the social media posts containing the fake notes, APCID Cybercrime wing has registered a case under Section 7 of The State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005, Section 3 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, sections 66C of the IT Act, 2000, and section 505(1), 464, 465, 466, 469, 471, 474 and 500 of the IPC. The CID also identified the persons who shared the post. 

