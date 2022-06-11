STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRDA set to sell 324 plots in Andhra

Those interested to get the plots can submit applications from June 9 (10 am) to 28 (5 pm).

Published: 11th June 2022 04:49 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is set to sell 324 plots in 13 lots of the Amaravati Township located under the jurisdiction of Tadepalli - Mangalagiri municipal corporation through e-auction. Those interested to get the plots can submit applications from June 9 (10 am) to 28 (5 pm). The e-auction will be conducted on June 30 (from 10 am to 5 pm).

Details of the plots are available on www.konugolu.ap.gov. in and www.crda.ap.gov.in Those interested in participating in the auction should pay Rs 1,180 online and upload their application on www. konugolu.ap.gov.in between June 9 and 28. The government finalised Rs 17,800 per square yard and the buyers will have the facility to avail loans.

