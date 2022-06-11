STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan to launch statewide yatra from Tirupati on Vijaya Dasami

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is all set to take out a statewide yatra from Vijaya Dasami (Dasara falling on October 5 this year) from Tirupati as a prelude to the general elections in 2024. 

Published: 11th June 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is all set to take out a statewide yatra from Vijaya Dasami (Dasara falling on October 5 this year) from Tirupati as a prelude to the general elections in 2024. 
Announcing this at the party functionaries meeting in Mangalagiri on Friday, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the main objective of the yatra is to explain the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on all fronts to people and drum up public support. 

Manohar said they have evidence that the ruling YSRC is all set to go for early elections in March 2023. “The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has bankrupted the State in the name of welfare and by taking loans beyond the State’s capacity to repay. Jagan, who can be best described as ‘work from home CM’ is clearly aware of his shortcomings in the administration of the State, has decided to go for early elections,” he stated. 

Manohar called up the party cadre to be prepared for early elections. The yatra in October is just six months before the expected early elections in March 2023. “We are ready to face elections any time and this time our leader Pawan Kalyan will visit each and every district. He will lead from the front to achieve victory in the elections,” he asserted.

Stating that people are vexed with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government as it had failed to live up to their expectation even after giving a massive mandate of 151 seats, Manohar predicted that the YSRC could hardly get some 30 seats in the next elections. 

JSP to roll out action plan for public good

The Jana Sena PAC chief said the party is being strengthened from the grassroots level and committees have been formed at village, ward and town levels. An action plan for programmes to be taken up by the party in the public interest has been readied and it will be implemented soon, he revealed. He asserted that Jana Sena will not resort to any opportunistic politics, but will follow fair and proper politics with public interest as the ultimate goal. “Our objective is to bring a change in the society and cleanse the system of corrupt and selfish politics. Jana Sena activists have to play a crucial role in achieving it,” he exhorted. 

Accusing the YSRC government of ignoring the plight of farmers, he said in Jagan’s own district 132 tenant farmers died by suicide. “When the government failed to do anything to the families of the deceased, it was Pawan Kalyan who came forward to lend a helping hand to them,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena chief YSRC Public
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp