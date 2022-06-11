Pawan to launch statewide yatra from Tirupati on Vijaya Dasami

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is all set to take out a statewide yatra from Vijaya Dasami (Dasara falling on October 5 this year) from Tirupati as a prelude to the general elections in 2024.

Announcing this at the party functionaries meeting in Mangalagiri on Friday, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the main objective of the yatra is to explain the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on all fronts to people and drum up public support.

Manohar said they have evidence that the ruling YSRC is all set to go for early elections in March 2023. “The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has bankrupted the State in the name of welfare and by taking loans beyond the State’s capacity to repay. Jagan, who can be best described as ‘work from home CM’ is clearly aware of his shortcomings in the administration of the State, has decided to go for early elections,” he stated.

Manohar called up the party cadre to be prepared for early elections. The yatra in October is just six months before the expected early elections in March 2023. “We are ready to face elections any time and this time our leader Pawan Kalyan will visit each and every district. He will lead from the front to achieve victory in the elections,” he asserted.

Stating that people are vexed with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government as it had failed to live up to their expectation even after giving a massive mandate of 151 seats, Manohar predicted that the YSRC could hardly get some 30 seats in the next elections.

JSP to roll out action plan for public good

The Jana Sena PAC chief said the party is being strengthened from the grassroots level and committees have been formed at village, ward and town levels. An action plan for programmes to be taken up by the party in the public interest has been readied and it will be implemented soon, he revealed. He asserted that Jana Sena will not resort to any opportunistic politics, but will follow fair and proper politics with public interest as the ultimate goal. “Our objective is to bring a change in the society and cleanse the system of corrupt and selfish politics. Jana Sena activists have to play a crucial role in achieving it,” he exhorted.

Accusing the YSRC government of ignoring the plight of farmers, he said in Jagan’s own district 132 tenant farmers died by suicide. “When the government failed to do anything to the families of the deceased, it was Pawan Kalyan who came forward to lend a helping hand to them,” he said.