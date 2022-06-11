TDP men protest to reopen Anna Canteen, held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police personnel had to be deployed at NTR statue centre in Mangalagiri (Guntur district) on Friday after Telugu Desam local leaders announced to reopen an Anna Canteen that was removed by municipal officials a day before.

The TDP activists arrived at the site in high numbers but were detained by the police as they tried to stage a protest. Later, they set up a tent and distributed food to people. Senior leader and former minister Nakka Anand Babu and TDP SC cell leader MS Raju criticised the State government for removing the Anna Canteen that fed hundreds of people. Responding to the incident, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP leaders were used to twisting facts and sidelining the truth.

He alleged the TDP members were trying to encroach the land in the name of Anna Canteen.

“Only to prevent the illegal encroachment of the land did the municipal corporation officials remove the canteen. After the YSRC came to power, various road widening works were taken up in Mangalagiri,” he remarked. The MLA asked the TDP activists to give food to people through mobile vehicles or set up Anna Canteens on vacant lands after taking permission.