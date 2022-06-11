STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP men protest to reopen Anna Canteen, held

He alleged the TDP members were trying to encroach the land in the name of Anna Canteen. 

Published: 11th June 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police personnel had to be deployed at NTR statue centre in Mangalagiri (Guntur district) on Friday after Telugu Desam local leaders announced to reopen an Anna Canteen that was removed by municipal officials a day before. 

The TDP activists arrived at the site in high numbers but were detained by the police as they tried to stage a protest. Later, they set up a tent and distributed food to people. Senior leader and former minister Nakka Anand Babu and TDP SC cell leader MS Raju criticised the State government for removing the Anna Canteen that fed hundreds of people. Responding to the incident, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP leaders were used to twisting facts and sidelining the truth. 

He alleged the TDP members were trying to encroach the land in the name of Anna Canteen. 
“Only to prevent the illegal encroachment of the land did the municipal corporation officials remove the canteen. After the YSRC came to power, various road widening works were taken up in Mangalagiri,” he remarked.  The MLA asked the TDP activists to give food to people through mobile vehicles or set up Anna Canteens on vacant lands after taking permission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTR Anna Canteen TDP YSRC
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp