Water to be released to Krishna delta before monsoon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Friday released water from Prakasam Barrage for Krishna Delta for kharif crop as per the decision taken by the State Cabinet. After performing the traditional puja, the minister switched on the mechanism to lift the gates and released the water into canals. The water is being released to Krishna delta ahead of the normal schedule. All these years, the water to Krishna delta from Praksam barrage was released in July, when the monsoon advances across the state and the barrage receives steady inflows.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambati said the decision to release the water for irrigation was taken in view of the presence of sufficient water in the projects and to ensure that tail end farmers in the ayacut under the project receive water. Besides the Srisailam project, there is sufficient water in Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichinta and Prakasam Barrage. “Hereafter, the water will be released in advance every year. It will save crops from the impact of heavy rains during the cyclone season of November- December. Further, providing water in advance will enable the farmers to go for the third crop,” the minister explained. He said several schemes like RBKs have benefited the farmers.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said state government without any hesitation says that it is pro-farmer and propoor government. “Advance release of water from projects for irrigation was decided by the State cabinet recently. Earlier, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, as Chief Minister, also provided water to two crops under different projects and today, Jagan has taken one more step to help the farmers cultivate a third crop,” he observed.