STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Water to be released to Krishna delta before monsoon

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said state government without any hesitation says that it is pro-farmer and propoor government.

Published: 11th June 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu releases water from Prakasam Barrage through Krishna right main canal in Vijayawada on Friday |Prasant Madugula

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu releases water from Prakasam Barrage through Krishna right main canal in Vijayawada on Friday |Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Friday released water from Prakasam Barrage for Krishna Delta for kharif crop as per the decision taken by the State Cabinet. After performing the traditional puja, the minister switched on the mechanism to lift the gates and released the water into canals. The water is being released to Krishna delta ahead of the normal schedule. All these years, the water to Krishna delta from Praksam barrage was released in July, when the monsoon advances across the state and the barrage receives steady inflows.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambati said the decision to release the water for irrigation was taken in view of the presence of sufficient water in the projects and to ensure that tail end farmers in the ayacut under the project receive water. Besides the Srisailam project, there is sufficient water in Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichinta and Prakasam Barrage. “Hereafter, the water will be released in advance every year. It will save crops from the impact of heavy rains during the cyclone season of November- December. Further, providing water in advance will enable the farmers to go for the third crop,” the minister explained. He said several schemes like RBKs have benefited the farmers.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said state government without any hesitation says that it is pro-farmer and propoor government. “Advance release of water from projects for irrigation was decided by the State cabinet recently. Earlier, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, as Chief Minister, also provided water to two crops under different projects and today, Jagan has taken one more step to help the farmers cultivate a third crop,” he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Water Monsoon
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp