Yeleswaram, Prathipadu villages of Andhra in grip of fear of tiger

Published: 11th June 2022

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : The male adult tiger has reportedly been roaming around the villages in Prathipadu and Yeleswaram mandals. On June 8, pug marks were found in Lingamparthi of  Yeleswaram mandal. On June 9, it reportedly took a turn again to Prathipadu mandal.  It also made a futile bid to kill cattle in  Lingamparthi  village.  

Since June 7,  the tiger, sources said, is not getting food and has taken a turn to villages of Pedasankarlapudi, Vanthada, Konda Thimmapuram and Uligogula in Prathipadu mandal.  By Friday afternoon, the tiger took a  turn to Podurupaka, Ommangi from Lingamparthi, the villagers said.  But the forest officials did not confirm the claim. Meanwhile, forest officials set up cages and cameras at Pothuluru and Ommangi villages. Pug marks were found in Lingamparthi three days ago, said IKV Raju, district forest officer, Kakinada.  Drone cameras have also been used to trace the tiger, but in vain. 

