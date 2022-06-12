Alluri anniversary celebrations: Union Minister to review arrangements 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy will review the preparation being made for the commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the celebrations on July 4.

Kishan Reddy will visit Bhimavaram in West Godavari district to review the preparations of the celebrations, a statement by the Union Ministry of Culture said. The National Implementation Committee (NIC) under the leadership of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah has approved the commemoration of this event in a manner that is befitting the contributions of the freedom fighter.

In the day-long trip, the Union Minister will visit the Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu, the Alluri Sitarama Raju Commemoration Monument site. He will interact with social leaders and community leaders of West and East Godavari to involve them in the year-long celebrations of Alluri’s birth anniversary.Alluri Sitarama Raju, the revolutionary freedom fighter born on July 4, 1897 is revered across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ or the ‘Hero of Jungle’.

Along with the 125th birth anniversary, the Government of India will also be commemorating the 100th year of the popular Rampa freedom struggle, which was also led by Sitarama Raju from August 1922 to May 1924 and compelled the British to spend a large amount of resources to defeat the rebellion.Meanwhile, party leaders said Kishan Reddy will arrive at Gannavaram airport at 8 am and will travel by road to Bhimavaram. BJP AP unit president Somu Veerraju will welcome the union minister at the airport.