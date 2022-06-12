Ex-MNO arrested for series of robberies at RIMS in Andhra

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A person, who was appointed as a Male Nursing Orderly (MNO) during the pandemic at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Kadapa, and relieved from duties after the Covid cases subsided, has posed as a doctor and stolen Rs 10 lakh worth gold ornaments from the patients at the hospital after sedating them.

The accused has been wandering in the hospital using the Id issued during the pandemic. He has sedated four patients on various occasions and stolen gold from them, the police said. The RIMS police and a special team of the district police arrested the 24-year-old accused, Vemula Manideep alias Mani, and recovered about 220 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from him, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said here Saturday.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, Anburajan said Mani, who hails from Kadapa city, had worked as an MNO in the Covid-19 ward of RIMS during the pandemic. “He has good knowledge about intoxicating injections. He used to pose as a doctor and inject intoxication injections to patients undergoing treatment in RIMS and snatch away gold jewellery from them and earn easy money to lead a luxurious life,’’ the SP said.

In the first week of April this year, he, posing as a doctor, went into the female medical ward in the first floor of in-patient block and gave an intoxication injection to a patient, Battala Latha of Chennur, who was undergoing treatment for paralysis, and snatched away her gold chain weighing about 20 grams.

The accused also got acquainted with one Nimmakayala Balireddy of CK Dinne mandal by introducing himself as a medical officer in RIMS Hospital. In April 2022, he took 150 grams of gold jewellery from Balireddy’s family. Later, he pledged the gold jewellery in finances and took Rs 4 lakh as loan.

In another case registered on May 30, the accused went into the ophthalmology ward of RIMS and gave an intoxication injection to a patient, Ramakkagari Kesava Lakshumma of Kamalapuram, who was undergoing treatment for eye infection, and snatched away her gold chain weighing about 22 grams.

Again on June 7, the accused went into the Gynaecology labour ward of the hospital and gave intoxication injection to a patient, Basireddy Vijaya Lakshmi of Bramhamgari Mattam, who was admitted for delivery. “The accused sent the husband and mother of the patient from the room and snatched away her gold chain weighing about 30 grams,’’ Anburajan said.

After the series of thefts, the police went through the CCTV footage and identified the accused and arrested him. Apart from jewellery valued around Rs 10 lakh, police also seized a stethoscope and apron, which were used by the fake doctor to commit offences.

