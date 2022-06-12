STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four boys drown in pond in Andhra, locals rescue two girls

Four boys drowned in a pond at Akkacheruvu Palem village in Jarugumalli mandal of Prakasam district on Saturday evening.

Published: 12th June 2022

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Four boys drowned in a pond at Akkacheruvu Palem village in Jarugumalli mandal of Prakasam district on Saturday evening. According to police, a group of six children, including two girls, went to Bana Gunta pond around 6 pm and ventured into it for a swim. The children went deep into the pond and started drowning. When they cried for help, locals jumped into the pond and brought two girls and two boys out of the water body and shifted them to Kandukur hospital.

The two boys were declared brought dead, while the condition of the girls is said to be stable. Expert swimmers later retrieved the bodies of the two boys from the pond. The deceased were identified as Chintala Koushik (16), Munnangi Sivaji (13), Maddineni Subrahmanyam (15) and Abbayigari Bhagavannarayana (11). The girls, who were rescued are Maddineni Chandana (14)  and Munnangi Chandana (13). A case has been registered.

