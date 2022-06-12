STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Geometric shapes are child’s play for this three-year-old in Andhra

Lakshara Adya Somalaraju  of Kadapa is a month shy of turning three, but has got her name imprinted on the India Book of Records.

Published: 12th June 2022

Adya from Kadapa poses with her India Book of Records certificate.

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Lakshara Adya Somalaraju  of Kadapa is a month shy of turning three, but has got her name imprinted on the India Book of Records.Called a prodigy by her parents and relatives, Adya has a remarkable memory power due to which she remembers the names of eight planets in our solar system, state capitals, organs, vegetables, emblems, colours, famous personalities and 19 geometric shapes.

Adya was able to answer 26 general knowledge questions in the quickest time so far by someone in her age group, which made her a record-holder in the India Book of Records. Lakshara’s parents Jagadish Raju and Himabindu, both engineers living at Sri Nagar Colony, Chinna Chowk, run a sanitary and tiles business in Kadapa city. They want their only daughter to get the best possible education.

Amused by the alacrity of their daughter in learning, they started training her in expanding her general knowledge and language skills. They often shoot videos of their daughter answering questions.
The ‘prodigy’ recently met Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan who wished her a bright future. Lakshara told the SP that she aspires to become an IAS officer when she grows up. She asked the SP, on a lighter note, to salute her if she gets the administrative position.

