Issues of Konaseema farmers of Andhra will be taken to CM’s notice: Nagi Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the state government is committed to the welfare and development of farmers, YSRCP agriculture wing president and State Agriculture Mission Vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy said people won’t believe the provoking statements of Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on the crop holiday declared in the Konaseema region.

Speaking to mediapersons at party central office on Saturday, Nagi Reddy slammed the opposition parties for conspiring against the state government in the name of crop holiday in Konaseema region for their vested interests and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a committed leader who has fulfilled 96 per cent of his poll promises.

He recalled that it was Naidu who had implemented Section 30 in the Konaseema region and suppressed farmers’ agitations when they announced a crop holiday. He assured that the Agriculture Mission would take the issues of Konaseema farmers to the notice of the Chief Minister and resolve them.

Pointing out the promises made by Naidu before coming to power, Nagi Reddy said none of those promises were fulfilled and farmers were cheated. He sought to know why Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan didn’t question Naidu over the unfulfilled promises.

He reminded that the Chief Minister has fulfilled the promises made to the farmers despite the financial constraints due to the pandemic. He said the Chief Minister has disbursed Rs 23,875.59 crore to the farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa, provided free electricity to farmers for nine hours and implemented free insurance to farmers.

The average food grains production was 171.14 lakh tonnes in three years of the current government compared to 153.95 lakh tonnes in five years of previous government. He said horticulture average production has been 369 lakh tonnes under the YSRC government whereas it was 305.20 lakh tonnes during the TDP government.