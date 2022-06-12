STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Question mark over 25 per cent quota in private schools of Andhra

According to sources, there are 15,044  recognised private schools in the State with a strength of 40 lakhs.

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The non-implementation of Section 12 (3) (1) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, by the State government has been affecting nearly 8 lakh students a year.The demand for allotment of 25 percent of seats in private and corporate schools to the poor students under the Act has been raised by various stakeholders every academic year since 2010.

According to sources, there are 15,044  recognised private schools in the State with a strength of 40 lakhs. If the RTE is implemented, around 8 lakhs students would get admission in private schools. Due to the Covid pandemic, the number of private schools has decreased to 11,150 with a strength of around 26 lakhs students. Nearly 6.5 lakh students would get reservation in the private schools if the State government allocates funds or that under the Sarva Sikha Abhiyan to reimburse fees of such students. 

As the State government is not taking steps to implement Section 12 (3) (1) of the RTE Act 2009, a young lawyer , Thandava Yogesh,  filed a Public Interest Litigation ( PIL ) in the AP High Court in 2017. In its judgement on January 3, 2021, the High Court directed the State government to implement the reservation in private and corporate schools from the 2022-23 academic year. He filed a contempt of court petition on May 5, 2022.   

On February 7, 2022, the School Education Department constituted a state-level Committee chaired by the Principal Secretary / Special Chief Secretary (Education) for finding the expenditure to be borne by the government with the implementation of the quota.The committee has 10 members including departmental officials, representatives of private schools and NGOs.  In its first meeting held on March 29, the committee decided to finalise per head expenditure after conducting studies in other States, which implemented the said Section of the RTE Act.  

“When my petition came up for hearing, the government said it will implement the quota from the 2022-23 academic year as it was the middle of the academic year. As per the court orders, the government has to publish the admission schedule at least two months ahead of the academic year. However, the government failed to do so. So I have filed another contempt petition,” said Yogesh. BVS Kumar, former chairman of the Child Welfare Committee, Krishna district, said that the state has not published the list of unaided private schools. 

AP  Private Schools Association state president  K Chandra Shekar, one of the members of the State-level committee constituted by the government, said the government has to take a decision on fee reimbursement.The government is spending Rs 42,000 per student in the government schools every year, excluding Amma Vodi, uniform kit, and the private school fees is lesser than that amount, he claimed and asserted that they have no objection to the implementation of RTE Act. Special Chief Secretary (Education) Budithi Raja Shekar stated the government was working on the issue and that directions would be issued soon after final discussions with the committee.

