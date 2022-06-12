Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to organise celestial wedding across United states

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had decided to reintroduce conduct of Srinivasa Kalyanams in the United States. The TTD had earlier conducted the celestial wedding of Lord Venkateswara a couple of times but had stopped the same following the outbreak of Covid pandemic.

“For the sake of Srivari devotees, who have settled in the US, we would be be organizing celestial Srinivasa Kalyanams in eight cities from June 18 to July 9,” TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.Subba Reddy, along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, told reporters at Tirumala on Saturday due to the Covid effect, overseas devotees could not visit Tirumala for the past two-and-a-half years.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TTD will organize Srinivasa Kalyanams with the support of AP NRIs Association in the United States of America.The celestial wedding would be held in San Francisco (June 18), Seattle (June 19), Dallas (June 25), St. Louis (June 26), Chicago (June 30), New Orleans (July 2), in Washington DC (July 3) and in Atlanta on July 9. Subba Reddy said they have been receiving requests from devotees from other countries also to perform the Kalyanams in their respective countries.

The idols of Lord Venkateswara and his two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi would be taken to the US from Tirumala along with a team of priests. The performance of Srinivasa Kalyanams will be resembling the celestial wedding of Srivaru at Tirumala temple, he said.Subba Reddy also announced that the TTD is contemplating to conduct Srinivasa Kalayanams at UK, Dubai and some other regions in UAE.The Chairman also said, after a gap of over a decade, TTD will be organising Kalyanamstu-the free mass marriages to the poor on August 7 across the state. “To take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the globe, the TTD will organize more and more spiritual programmes in a big manner,” he asserted.